About this show

World Premiere

A rousing, romping, music-filled look at the real life of Julie d'Aubigny, a queer 17th-century French swordswoman and opera singer, Revenge Song is a heroine's journey toward self-discovery and acceptance. In this world-premiere Geffen Playhouse commission, conversations about gender and sexuality blend together with the outrageous fun and superhero style of the Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company to create a genre unto itself — a hilarious, historical comedy with hip-hop, rock, and epic fight scenes.