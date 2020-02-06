About this show

Known for her rich, powerful contralto voice, West will present an all-new show featuring an eclectic range of songs – from memorable jazz standards to contemporary American classics and more! Accompanied by her four-piece band, West will take San Francisco audiences on a musical journey through the ages.

Performance Schedule (9 performances): February 6 - 8 at 8 p.m. February 9 at 5 p.m. February 13 at 8 p.m. February 14 at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. February 15 at 8 p.m. February 16 at 5 p.m.