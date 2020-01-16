About this show

This kaleidoscopic, dreamlike merger of the fanciful and the scientific takes you to a world rich in surrealism and metaphor. With Infinitely Yours, Los Angeles multimedia performance artist Miwa Matreyek further pushes her signature technique of layered projections, intricate animation, and live performance — an early version premiered in REDCAT's NOW 2018 Festival. Infinitely Yours creates a dreamlike meditation on the climate catastrophe and the Anthropocene, the current geological era in which human influence has affected almost all realms of Earth's natural systems.