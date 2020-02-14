About this show

The Tony Award-winning story of love, soul, and rock 'n' roll!

The exhilarating four-time Tony Award-winning musical makes its Berkeley Playhouse debut. When Huey Calhoun, a white disc jockey, meets Felicia Farrell, a talented black woman with a voice that won't quit, they embark on a passionate journey through the trials and tribulations of love and fame in a prejudiced society.

Featuring music and lyrics by David Bryan of Bon Jovi fame, this witty tale of desire, celebrity, and rock 'n' roll is packed to the brim with irresistible songs and poignant moments.