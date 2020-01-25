About this show

The year is 1934. Albert Einstein has fled Nazi Germany with his family and secretary, Ellen, and settled in Princeton, New Jersey. It is his birthday, March 14, and a group of reporters has gathered in his living room to interview him on this special occasion. He is late.

Kres Mersky as Ellen, the proper and contained secretary, is stalling the reporters until he arrives. She fields questions, placates and humors them, while attempting to keep the chaotic household running smoothly.

The Life and Times of A. Einstein is a hilarious and touching portrait of this Einstein "loyalist"; as well as a humanizing look into the "great thinker's" life, as seen through the people around him.