About this show

Two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich stars in this brilliantly impassioned music drama about a dictator's descent from megalomania into full-blown madness. Charting the last hour of his life, Just Call Me God: A Dictator's Final Speech tells the story of fictional dictator Satur Diman Cha, who is hiding underground from the liberation army forces after a fall from power. When the first group of soldiers, accompanied by a journalist, breaks into his palace, they discover a gigantic subterranean concert hall, a massive pipe organ, and the dictator — on the brink of insanity. Set against live video imagery and a powerful soundtrack of classical and improvised pieces played by Austrian organist Martin Haselböck, the veteran actor shines in this one-man journey to the point where power has corrupted absolutely — a performance called "a showcase for the hubris, confiding intimacy, and skewed method-acting which has ensured Malkovich's inimitable presence on stage and screen" by The Independent.