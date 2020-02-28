About this show

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway's Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical Come From Away, Jenn Colella makes her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut this February.

In this intimate evening, Jenn, who garnered Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Award nominations for her role as Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away will share songs and stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to the lead singer of a rock band and, ultimately, her career on Broadway. Weaving a tapestry of musical theater, pop, and rock 'n' roll, this is a debut you won't want to miss!