About this show

"A perfect pitch! Pure virtuosity!" — Clive Barnes, New York Post

Just in time for baseball season, it's a special two-performance home series of Eddie Frierson's widely acclaimed theatrical show.

"It's 100% true that you don't have to be a baseball fan to be completely engaged by Eddie Frierson's performance. He leaves the audience with a real appreciation of Christy Mathewson, and the place and time in which he was an authentic hero. On the other hand, if you are a baseball fan, you will be amazed at how much you didn't know about 'Matty,' his contemporaries, and the dramatic baseball events of their time." — Bob Costas, NBC

Matty is the life story of Christy Mathewson, legendary Hall of Fame pitcher for the New York Giants (1900 to 1916), gentleman, philosopher, and first true American hero who inspired a whole generation of fans to make baseball America's pastime.