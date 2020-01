About this show

The hottest Asian burlesque artists from all over the United States are here to celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco Chinatown! Frankie Fictitious, reigning Miss Exotic World 2019; the Shanghai Pearl; Crocodile Lightning; Agent Wednesday; Calamity Chang; Sophie Rose Bisou; and Phoenix A'Blaze — Miss Tiki Oasis 2019. Hosted by Cynthia Yee, Empress of the Grant Avenue Follies, the shows also feature Gumting the poet and Legend Coby Yee.