About this show

Winner of the 2019 Richard Rodgers Award, Bhangin' It is an exhilarating new musical set in the deliriously high stakes world of intercollegiate competitive bhangra: a traditional Punjabi folk dance morphed into a good ol' American dance-off. Mary, a biracial college student, thinks she's got all the right moves on the Bengal Tigers bhangra team…until she gets kicked off it for not being "Indian enough." Undaunted, she and her roommate Sunita put together a team whose only criteria for joining is a desire to dance. Can this eclectic, diverse, ragtag group stand a chance against the slick bhangra pros? Brash, intoxicating, and joyous, Bhangin' It is a celebration of the traditions we inherit from yesterday and those we create for tomorrow.