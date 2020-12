About this show

Separated by continents, an estranged father and son reunite over Zoom. From their respective kitchens in Ramallah and New York City, they re-create a cherished family recipe and struggle to bridge the gap between them, one ingredient at a time.

Told through the intimacy of a video call, with humor and humanity Amir Nizar Zuabi’s (Oh My Sweet Land) new play explores the unpredictable nature of grief and the delicacy of family connection across geographical and generational divides.