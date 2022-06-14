World Premiere Musical The Harder They Come and More Set for Public Theater Season

The Public Theater has announced its 2022-23 season, featuring two world premieres by playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.

The fall season will include the New York premiere of Elevator Repair Service's Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge, conceived by Greig Sargeant and directed by John Collins. Running September 24-October 16, it will feature Daphne Gaines (Lorraine Hansberry), Gavin Price (Mr. Heycock), Greig Sargeant (James Baldwin), Christopher-Rashee Stevenson (Mr. Burford), and Ben Williams (William F. Buckley Jr.). A final scene is writen by Sargeant and April Matthis.

Next up is Robert O'Hara's revival of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, running September 27-November 6, followed by Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, running October 28-November 27.

The world premiere of Parks's Plays for the Plague Year, directed by Niegel Smith and performed at Joe's Pub, will run November 4-27, telling the personal story of one family's daily lives during the Covid lockdown. Her new musical, The Harder They Come, will have its world premiere in the winter of 2023. Inspired by the movie and featuring the songs of Jimmy Cliff, it will be directed by Tony Taccone and Sergio Trujillo, with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and music sueprvision by Kenny Seymour.

Ryan J. Haddad will present the world premiere of his solo show Dark Disabled Stories in the winter of 2023, directed by Jordan Fein and produced by the Bushwick Starr. Fat Ham playwright James Ijames will team up once again with director Saheem Ali for the world premiere of Good Bones in the spring of 2023. And finally, the Public will present the world premiere of Erika Dickerson-Despenza's Shadow/Land, directed by Candis C. Jones.

The Under the Radar festival will return in January 2023, and the Mobile Unit will present two tours: one a concert series from Joe's Pub, the other a musical adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, directed by Rebecca Martinez and composed by Julián Mesri.