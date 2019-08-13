What's On at the Wild Project? A Spooky Glass Menagerie

Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch will codirect a "chilling new take" on Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie at the Wild Project, running October 3-20.

In this "disquieting" production, "the tormented Tom relives the story of his time in the Wingfield's St. Louis apartment, circa 1939, as if he were remembering it through the lens of a spooky dream. Dimly lit and surrealistic, the set itself will consist of props made of glass and the actors will live in a chilling, dreamlike world." The production will be presented by Ruth Stage.

The cast will feature Ginger Grace as Amanda, Matt de Rogatis as Tom, Alexandra Rose as Laura, and Spencer Scott as the Gentleman Caller. The production will have sets by Jessie Bonaventure, lighting by Steven Wolf, sound by Allison Hohman, and music by Sean Hagerty.