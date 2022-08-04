Weightless Sets Fall Stage Premiere at WP Theater

Weightless, a new indie rock musical, will have its off-Broadway stage premiere at WP Theater this fall. The limited engagement will run from September 17-October 16 with an official September 29 opening.

Weightless was originally conceived for film and live-streamed by WP in a limited run in 2021. Featuring the musical storytelling of Bay Area indie rock band the Kilbanes – headlined by married songwriting and performing duo Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses – the production will be directed by Tamilla Woodward and choreographed by nicHi Douglas.

Weightless is described as follows: "Sisterhood. Love. Vengeance. Flight. Inspired by a tale from Ovid's Metamorphoses, Weightless tells the story of two deeply devoted sisters, Procne and Philomela. Separated by circumstance, they must travel across worlds—facing devastating sacrifice and divine intervention—in order to reunite."

Starring alongside Kilbane (Procne/Bass) and Moses (Keyboards/Chorus) will be Lila Blue (Philomela), Kofy Brown (Iris/Percussion), Dan Harris (Percussion), and Joshua Pollock (Tereus/Guitar), all of whom reprise their roles from the 2021 film version.

The creative team includes set design by Peiyi Wong, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Joanna Lynn Staub, and projection design by Johnny Moreno. The Production Stage Manager is Ralph Stan Lee. Weightless is produced with support from piece by piece productions.