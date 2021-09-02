Victoria Clark to Star in World Premiere Musical Kimberly Akimbo

Victoria Clark, the Tony-winning star of The Light in the Piazza, will play the title role in Kimberly Akimbo, the new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole) and music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home). The show begins performances at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater on Friday, November 5, ahead of an official opening on Wednesday, December 8. Tickets are on sale for the limited engagement through Sunday, December 26.

Based on Lindsay-Abaire's 2000 play about a young woman suffering from a rare disease that makes her appear to be an old woman, Kimberly Akimbo is the story of a New Jersey teen dealing with all of the baggage that comes with that — and then some.

In addition to Clark, the musical stars Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Justin Cooley (off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (off-Broadway debut).

Jessica Stone directs, leading a creative team that includes choreographer Danny Mefford, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, and hair/makeup designer by Jared Janas.

Atlantic Theater Company requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and audiences. Click here for a detailed explanation of health and safety policies.