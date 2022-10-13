Titanique Announces Transfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre

Titanique, the off-Broadway musical send-up of the film Titanic featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, has announced plans to transfer to a bigger theater. The production will play its final performance at its current venue, the Asylum Theatre, on November 13, moving to the Daryl Roth Theatre for a limited run, November 20-February 19, 2023.

The current cast is led by co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act) as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions) as Jack. They perform alongside Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Wicked) as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Mike Millan (As You Like It at the Delacorte) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can) as Rose, Ken Wulf Clark (Jagged Little Pill) as Cal, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell) as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Brad Greer round out the acting company. Original cast member John Riddle (Frozen) returns to the role of Cal on October 25. Desiree Rodriguez (Kiss My Aztec!) begins performances as the Unsinkable Molly Brown on October 18.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue with choreography by Ellenore Scott and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Nicholas Connell.