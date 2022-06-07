Sesame Street: The Musical Announces New York Premiere

Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop have announced the world premiere of the new stage production Sesame Street: The Musical, coming to New York City this fall for a limited off-Broadway engagement. Performances will run from September 8-November 27 with an official September 22 opening at Theater Row.

The show is described as follows: "Sesame Street's very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Special guest stars from Broadway and beyond will join the gang, with the show featuring Sesame Street's classic songs—plus new numbers created especially for this production by Broadway's brightest composers and songwriters."

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 53rd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys– more than any other children's show.

Sesame Street: The Musical is directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller, with creative staff, special celebrity guests, and other information to be announced at a later date.