Rosaline Elbay and Peter Mark Kendall to Star in World Premiere of Dodi & Diana

Colt Coeur will produce the world premiere of Kareem Fahmy's Dodi & Diana, which is set to begin previews at HERE on October 1. The limited engagement is scheduled through October 29.

Rosaline Elbay and Peter Mark Kendall star as a Hollywood starlet and a Wall Street banker locked in the Hôtel Ritz Paris who unearth a strange connection to the star-crossed romance between Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana. According to a press description, "With their marriage at a crossroads, the couple's steamy tête-à-têtes unravel into a simmering interrogation of sex, fame, and erasure. As lies multiply and past and present collide, can their love survive the exposure of their darkest secrets?"

"As a fellow Egyptian, I was always curious about Dodi, his life, and the relatively small space he occupies in Diana's constantly examined story," said playwright Kareem Fahmy. "I hope this play sheds light on how a key moment in modern history has been remembered through a skewed lens, and that a quarter-century later we can revisit it through a fresh perspective."

Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs a production that features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costumes by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Grant Yeager, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo. Crista Marie Jackson serves as intimacy director, and Barbara Rubin serves as dialect coach.