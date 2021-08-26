Puppets Revealed for Winnie the Pooh Stage Musical

Photos have just been released of the puppets from Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, which is set to begin performances at Theatre Row starting October 21.

Based on the children's stories by A.A. Milne, the show tells an all-new tale set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood. It was developed by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry is on display in Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It features songs by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, composers of the score to the 1977 feature film, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.