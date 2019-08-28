Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Withdraw From 2020 Waiting for Godot Revival

Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks have withdrawn from Theatre for a New Audience's 2020 production of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

The production, which will be directed by TFANA resident director Arin Arbus, will proceed as scheduled, beginning performances on April 25, 2020, with a new cast to be announced at a later date.

Shannon and Sparks had previously appeared together in Eugene Ionesco's The Killer at Theatre for a New Audience in 2014.