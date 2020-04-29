Mario Cantone to Host Lortels; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Present

Mario Cantone will host the 35th annual Lucille Lortel Awards, which will be presented in an online ceremony on Sunday, May 3 at 7pm.

Presenters during the ceremony, which honors the best of off-Broadway theater, will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Debra Messing, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jordan Fisher, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Jelani Alladin, Tatiana Maslany, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Lauren Patten, Jackie Hoffman, Nyambi Nyambi, Sonya Tayeh, and Alison Pill.

Daryl Roth will induct Anna Deavere Smith onto the Playwrights Sidewalk. Kelli O'Hara will present a lifetime achievement award to Tim Sanford, outgoing artistic director of Playwrights Horizons. Brian Stokes Mitchell will make a speech on behalf of the Actors Fund. Nathan Lane will introduce the In Memoriam segment.

For a complete list of nominees, click here. To watch the ceremony on Sunday, click here.