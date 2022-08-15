Manhattan Theatre Club Announces 2023 City Center Shows

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the remainder of its 2022-23 season at New York City Center – Stage I, and the first show of its 2023-24 season.

Starting February 7, 2023, MTC will present the world premiere of Emily Feldman's the best we could (a family tragedy), about a daughter's road trip with her father. The official opening night is March 1. Daniel Aukin (Fulfillment Center) directs.

The New York premiere of Rajiv Joseph's King James will begin previews May 2, 2023, ahead of an official opening night on May 16. Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti play two Clevelanders brought together by their mutual devotion to LeBron James. In his review of the world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, TheaterMania critic Pete Hempstead called it "one of the best new works you'll see this year." Kenny Leon directs.

In fall 2023, MTC will present the long-delayed New York premiere of Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks, about a family of Vietnamese immigrants settling in Arkansas. It was originally scheduled to debut in May 2020, before the long Covid shutdown. Co-founder of the off-off-Broadway troupe Vampire Cowboys, Nguyen is known to Disney fans as one of the creators of Raya and the Last Dragon. May Adrales directs the production, which will open Stage I's 2023-24 season.

These shows join Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, which was previously announced to start previews on October 11, 2022.