Lynn Nottage's The Watering Hole Will Welcome Audiences Back to Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre will welcome audiences back to the Pershing Square Signature Center starting June 22 with The Watering Hole, immersive theatrical installation conceived and created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and director Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony). The piece will activate nearly all of Signature's spaces, from the lobby (a favorite off-Broadway meeting place) to the backstages and beyond. It will run through July 25.

"The inspiration and organizing principle of The Watering Hole came about when we, as a collective, began talking about what Signature means to us, and in particular that lobby — how important that communal space has been to us over the years," said Nottage "What does it mean to have lost that nexus point that gives us the opportunity to gather and see disparate people coming together?"

Artists joining Nottage and Haymon to reactivate the Center's many spaces — its elevator, stairs, stages, lobby, backstage, green rooms, and more — include playwright Christina Anderson, playwright Matt Barbot, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, director and projections designer Stefania Bulbarella, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, performer-director nicHi douglas, creative producer and dramaturg Iyvon E., composer, and sound design Justin Ellington, scenic designer Emmie Finckel, actor-playwright Vanessa German; autobiographical performer Ryan J. Haddad, playwright Phillip Howze, scenic designer Riccardo Hernández, playwright Haruna Lee, associate director Campbell Silverstein, playwright Charly Evon Simpson, and playwright-director Rhiana Yazzie.

Tuesday-Thursday viewings will be ticketed on a choose-what-you-pay basis.

Click here to book tickets for The Watering Hole.