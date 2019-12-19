A New Lucas Hnath Play Tops Our List of Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

RECENTLY OPENED:

The Thin Place

Randy Danson and Emily Cass McDonnell star in The Thin Place at Playwrights Horizons.

"[Playwright Lucas] Hnath and director Les Waters have crafted a tight 90-minute play — part ghost story, part dissection of 'truth' — that builds a never-ending loop between your head and your sixth sense, and satisfies the cravings of both." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

The Crucible

Ryan Quinn, Eric Tucker, and the cast of Bedlam's The Crucible, running through December 29 at the Connelly Theater.

"Simultaneously austere and evocative, this staging by director Eric Tucker reveals a play as terrifyingly relevant as it was during its 1953 debut." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Fires in the Mirror

Michael Benjamin Washington stars in Fires in the Mirror, running through December 22 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

"Fires in the Mirror vividly exposes the fault lines in our society, a supposed melting pot in which the constituent ingredients refuse to melt. ...[Michael Benjamin] Washington fully inhabits each character, marinating in their complexity and contradictions." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany star in The Half-Life of Marie Curie, running through December 22 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

"...[I]n this entertaining two-hander, [playwright Lauren] Gunderson makes a powerful case that [Marie] Curie's death at the age of 66 is the least interesting thing about her legacy. ...The reaction between [Francesca Faridany's] subdued energy and [Kate] Mulgrew's plucky vigor makes for a great back-and-forth." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Seared

Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez star in Seared, running through December 22 at MCC Theater.

"[Theresa] Rebeck...has a knack for marinating big ideas in spicy language... [A]ll of the actors in Seared contribute to creating and sustaining the delicious tension in this play, while fully committing to every syllable of the script." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

