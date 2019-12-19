A New Lucas Hnath Play Tops Our List of Faves This Week
Plus, this is your last chance to see four off-Broadway shows closing by the end of this month.
With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!
Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
RECENTLY OPENED:
"[Playwright Lucas] Hnath and director Les Waters have crafted a tight 90-minute play — part ghost story, part dissection of 'truth' — that builds a never-ending loop between your head and your sixth sense, and satisfies the cravings of both." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.
CLOSING SOON:
"Simultaneously austere and evocative, this staging by director Eric Tucker reveals a play as terrifyingly relevant as it was during its 1953 debut." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"Fires in the Mirror vividly exposes the fault lines in our society, a supposed melting pot in which the constituent ingredients refuse to melt. ...[Michael Benjamin] Washington fully inhabits each character, marinating in their complexity and contradictions." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"...[I]n this entertaining two-hander, [playwright Lauren] Gunderson makes a powerful case that [Marie] Curie's death at the age of 66 is the least interesting thing about her legacy. ...The reaction between [Francesca Faridany's] subdued energy and [Kate] Mulgrew's plucky vigor makes for a great back-and-forth." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"[Theresa] Rebeck...has a knack for marinating big ideas in spicy language... [A]ll of the actors in Seared contribute to creating and sustaining the delicious tension in this play, while fully committing to every syllable of the script." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.