Kristolyn Lloyd Joins the Cast of Douglas Carter Beane's Fairycakes

Grammy and Emmy Award winner Kristolyn Lloyd has joined the cast of Douglas Carter Beane's world premiere comedy, Fairycakes, just in time for the first day of rehearsal. The show begins performances at Greenwich House Theater on October 14 ahead of an official opening on October 24. The limited engagement is scheduled through January 2.

A mash-up of A Midsummer Night's Dream and old school fairy tales, Fairycakes is one of TheaterMania's must-see shows of the fall season. It features some of the greatest stage comedians in New York, including Mo Rocca as Gepetto, Sabatino Cruz as Pinocchio, Jackie Hoffman as Moth, Kuhoo Verma as Cinderella, Z Infante as Cobweb, Ann Harada as Musterseed, Jamen Nanthakumar as Changeling, Julie Halston as Titania/Elizabeth, Arnie Burton as Oberon/Dirk, Chris Myers as Puck, and Jason Tam as Prince/Cupid.

Lloyd joins them as Peaseblossom, replacing Alfie Fuller who has departed due to scheduling conflicts. Best known for originating the role of Alana Beck in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Lloyd has appeared off-Broadway in Little Women, Blue Ridge, and Paradise Blue.

Beane directs the cast and leads a creative team that includes scenic designers Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume designer Gregory Gale, and lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music is by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as associate director.