New Kate Hamill Play to Open Virtual Fall Season at Primary Stages

Primary Stages has announced a fall season of virtual theater, starting with Kate Hamill's BadAss GalBoss Power Hour (Mandatory Meeting – 11/18/2020), which will play September 22 - October 13.

Set at a mandatory Zoom business meeting for a multi-level marketing company that employs feminist cliches to sell lotions and lipstick, the comedy will feature performances by Hamill, Kimberly Chatterjee, Krystal Lucas, Jason O'Connell, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Miriam Silverman. Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God) directs.

Hamill wrote and starred in adaptations of Pride and Prejudice and Little Women during previous seasons at Primary Stages.

Primary Stages will also mont a virtual production of Inda Craig-Galván's Undo the Sea, a domestic drama about a husband and wife in lockdown, and a regrettable work e-mail sent right before a power outage. Jennifer Chang directs. Specific dates and casting have not yet been announced.

