Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez to Star New Musical The Wrong Man

MCC Theater announced today that three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel), Ciara Renée (Big Fish), and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton) will star in the upcoming world premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multiplatinum songwriter Ross Golan.

The Wrong Man begins performances September 18 with opening night set for October 7. As previously announced, the production, marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Tony- and Grammy-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. The production will also feature choreography by Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall.

The work is described as follows: "In this singular and exciting new work, the wrong man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit."

The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey Company.

Ross Golan has written hit songs for artists spanning multiple genres, including Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, One Direction, Idina Menzel, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Cee Lo Green, 5 Seconds of Summer, Prince Royce, Snoop Dogg, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammer, James Blunt, Big Sean, Travis Barker, Lukas Graham, Skylar Grey, Rixton, the Vamps, and Icona Pop, among many others.

The concept album of The Wrong Man will be released July 26, by Interscope Records. Its lead single, "Stay Positive," is now available at all major digital retailers. An animated film adaptation, directed by Golan and John Hwang, premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Additional information, including complete casting and creative team, will be announced shortly.