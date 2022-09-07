Jiehae Park's Peerless Announces Casting for Primary Stages Production

The full cast and creative team have been announced for Peerless, written by 2019-20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park and joining Primary Stages' inaugural season as 59E59 Theaters' resident off-Broadway theater company. Directed by Margot Bordelon, performances are set to begin September 24 ahead of an October 11 opening, and will run through November 6.

The play is described as follows: "A darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, Jiehae Park's clever and incisive adaptation, Peerless, is a comedy...until it's not. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into The College. When another classmate claims what they feel is rightfully 'their spot,' the twins decide they have only one option: murder."

The cast of Peerless will feature Marié Botha (Dickinson) as Dirty Girl/Preppy Girl, Anthony Cason (Oklahoma!) as BF, Sasha Diamond (Teenage Dick) as M, Benny Wayne Sully (My First Native American Boyfriend) as D/Brother, and Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady) as L.

The creative team will include scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by Amanda Gladu, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, compositions and sound design by Palmer Hefferan, fight direction by Michael Rossmy, and props supervision by Sean Sanford.