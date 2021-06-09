Irish Rep Announces Summer Season of Streaming Performances

The Irish Repertory Theatre's summer season of performances onscreen kicks off on June 22 with the North American premiere of Anne O'Riordan and Jamie Beamish's Ghosting, which takes its title from the practice of ending a personal relationship by ceasing all communications. It tells the story of a woman who wakes up in the middle of the night to discover a man who ghosted her six years ago standing at the foot of her bed. Beamish directs and O'Riordan performs the two-hander with Andrew Macklin. It will run through July 4.

Next up is The Cordelia Dream from July 27 through August 8. Written by Marina Carr and directed by Joe O'Byrne, it's about a woman (Danielle Ryan) haunted by a dream about King Lear and Cordelia, which has implications for her mysterious relationship with a man (Stephen Brennan). The production was filmed at the New Theatre in Dublin.

The summer season concludes with a hit solo show from the 2006 season, which has just been reworked for film: Chip Deffaa's George M. Cohan Tonight! is about the legendary Irish-American entertainer and features songs like "Over There," "Forty-Five Minutes From Broadway," and "You're a Grand Old Flag." Jon Peterson, who adapted the show to screen, stars and directs. It runs August 17-29.

All streaming performances are free with a suggested donation of $25. Reservations are required.

