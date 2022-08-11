Gabby Beans and Patrick Vaill to Star in Gracie Gardner's I'm Revolting

Gabby Beans and Patrick Vaill have been announced as cast members in Gracie Gardner's I'm Revolting, which will make its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company this season. Previews begin September 8 ahead of an official opening night on September 28. Tickets are on sale through October 16.

Last season, Beans was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Sabina in the Broadway revival of The Skin of Our Teeth. Vaill was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Jud Fry in the controversial Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

The cast of I'm Revolting also includes Bartley Booz (Hamlet/Oresteia), Laura Esterman (The Woman's Party), Glenn Fitzgerald (The True), Peter Gerety (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Emily Cass McDonnell (Bodies They Ritual), Alicia Pilgrim (Cullud Wattah), and Portia (To Kill A Mockingbird).

Knud Adams, who helmed the Atlantic Theater Company production of Sanaz Toossi's English, will direct a creative team that includes scenic designer Marsha Ginsberg, costume designer by Enver Chakartash, lighting designer by Kate McGee, and sound design by Bray Poor.

This is an official press description of I'm Revolting: "At a skin cancer clinic in NYC (not the famous one), patients wait to find out how much of themselves they're about to lose."