Eddie Izzard to Star in One-Woman Great Expectations Off-Broadway

Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard will return to New York this holiday season in a one-woman stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which is set to begin previews at the Greenwich House Theater on December 9 ahead of an official opening night on December 15. The limited engagement ends January 22, 2023.

Adapted for the stage by Eddie's brother, Mark Izzard, Charles Dickens' Great Expectations depicts poverty and privilege in 19th-century England through the story of one orphan. Izzard will play 21 different characters, including the young protagonist, Pip.

"Charles Dickens loved performing his own works in America, and so I thought it would be a wonderful idea to launch Great Expectations here. I always feel at home in New York, and I believe if Charles Dickens were alive today, he would feel at home too," Izzard said in a press statement.

Selina Cadell directs the production, which will feature sets by Tom Piper, lighting by Tyler Elich/Lightswitch Inc., costumes by Tom Piper and Libby da Costa, and movement by Didi Hopkins. It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide.