David Greenspan Returns to The Patsy for Transport Group This Spring

Off-Broadway's Transport Group will present a revival of David Greenspan's solo show The Patsy, beginning performances March 30 at Abrons Arts Center.

Barry Conners's 1925 drawing room comedy is a Cinderella story of a girl who is a little less beautiful and a little less loved, and her fractious, gossipy family. Greenspan first performed the play in 2011 and takes on all eight roles under the direction of Transport Group's Jack Cummings III.

Greenspan and Cummings will reunite with original designers Dane Laffrey (set and costumes), Mark Barton (lighting), and Michael Rasbury (sound). Theresa Flanagan returns as stage manager. Kristina Corcoran Williams served as dramaturg for the original production.