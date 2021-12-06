Full Casting Announced for Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic

Complete casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic, which is set to begin performances at New York City Center - Stage I on January 11, 2022 ahead of an official opening night on February 1. Tickets are on sale though February 27.

From the writer of Bad Jews comes this story of one French Jewish family. Seven decades after the end of World War II, the great-grandchildren of the people who lived through that terrible time wonder if they are safe in the land their family has inhabited for generations.

The ensemble cast will feature Betsy Aidem, Yair Ben-Dor, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Pierre Epstein, Peyton Lusk, Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette, Jeff Seymour, Kenneth Tigar, and Richard Topol. David Cromer (The Sound Inside) directs.

The show's creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), and Daniel Kluger (original music).

Harmon has built a reputation as the author of hard-hitting and timely dramas. TheaterMania's review of his play, Admissions, describes the show as "a gut-punch to the American psyche."