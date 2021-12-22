Candace Bushnell Tests Positive for Covid and Ends Run of Is There Still Sex in the City?

The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? — Candace Bushnell's solo show about her rise to Sex and the City stardom — have announced the production's abrupt closure after Bushnell tested positive for Covid-19. The case was detected the evening of December 21, just before Bushnell was scheduled to go onstage.

Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Bushnell in her stage debut, officially opened on December 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The show was originally scheduled to run through February 2, 2022, but Bushnell played her final off-Broadway performance on the afternoon of December 19. A national tour of the production is in the works, as well as plans to take the production to Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The staged memoir is described as follows: "From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder as a journalist, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her 50's … the always provocative Candace Bushnell shared her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos."

Is There Still Sex in the City? was directed by Lorin Latarro, and features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner.