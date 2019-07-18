Bedlam to Revive The Crucible Off-Broadway

A new revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible will be presented off-Broadway at the Connelly Theater, November 8-December 29.

Presented by Bedlam, the production will be directed by the troupe's artistic director, Eric Tucker. Casting and design team will be announced in the coming months. The New York run will come after a four-week engagement at Boston's Central Square Theatre.

The Crucible was last seen in New York in 2016, with Ivo van Hove directing a Tony-nominated Broadway production starring Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo, Saoirse Ronan, Ciarán Hinds, Bill Camp, Jim Norton, and Tavi Gevinson.