Bedlam Returns to New York with New Adaption of Jane Austen's Persuasion

Bedlam, the company behind the critically acclaimed production of Sense & Sensibility, returns to the New York stage with Sarah Rose Kearns's adaption of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion, which will begin previews at the Connelly Theater on September 11 ahead of a September 21 opening. The production is slated to run through October 31.

First published in 1818, Persuasion tells the story of a shy English spinster who seeks to win back the love of the man she jilted eight years before.

"I had such a fulfilling time working on Bedlam's Sense & Sensibility and look forward to diving back into the world of Jane Austen," said Bedlam artistic director Eric Tucker, who will helm this production. "Rose's adaptation will be very satisfying for Jane Austen fans, while at the same time give them her own spin on the material."

Full casting and design team will be revealed at a later date.

The company has also announced that it will set aside 561 tickets in the first row of the theater to accommodate those who want to see live theater, but have been prevented from attending due to the cost of a ticket. More information is available at Bedlam's website.