Barry Manilow Original Musical Harmony Set for New York Debut

During his performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this evening, Barry Manilow announced that his original musical Harmony will make its New York debut, presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in association with Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport. Previews will begin on February 11, 2020, with the production opening on March 4, and running through March 29 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

With music by Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, Harmony, according to a press release, "tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, a group of six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics. Together they sold millions of records, starred in a dozen films and packed the houses of the most prestigious concert halls around the globe, until the world they knew changed forever."

"Harmony is finally being presented and I couldn't be more thrilled," Manilow said in a statement. "I am very proud we have found a perfect home for this labor of love of over 20 years."