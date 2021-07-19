Assassins Revival to Open This Fall; Man of No Importance Revival on Deck for Classic Stage

Classic Stage Company's planned revival of Assassins, which was upended in rehearsals by the pandemic, will return in November 2021, with a newly announced revival of the musical A Man of No Importance taking the stage off-Broadway a year later.

Both productions will be staged by artistic director John Doyle, who has revealed that he will depart the company, which he has led since 2016, after this season.

It is expected that the cast of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony-winning Assassins will be the same as it was before the shutdown, with Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, Brad Giovanine, Andy Grotelueschen, Bianca Horn, Judy Kuhn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, and Katrina Yaukey all expected to return. Casting for Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's A Man of No Importance, debuting in fall 2022, will be announced at a later date.

The new season will also include two New York premieres: Marcus Gardley's black odyssey, a reimagining of the Odysseus saga set in modern-day Harlem, which will be directed by Stevie Walker-Webb in winter 2022, and Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's Snow in Midsummer, which is based on the Guan Hanging's The Injustice to Dou Yi that Moved Heaven and Earth, which will be directed by Zi Alikhan in spring 2022.

Further details about each production will be revealed in the coming months.