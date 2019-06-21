Alice by Heart Original Cast Recording Now Available for Preorder

Ghostlight Records and Warner Records have announced that the original cast recording of Alice By Heart will be released for digital download and streaming on Friday, June 28, with a CD release planned for later this year. It is now available for digital preorder here. Customers who preorder the album will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Down the Hole."

Based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, Alice by Heart ran at MCC Theater from January 30 through April 7, and featured a book by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson — who also served as director — with music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater. The cast featured Molly Gordon as Alice, and Colton Ryan as Alfred and the White Rabbit.

The musical is described as follows: "In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer's budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they travel through the tale, Alice By Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times."

More information will be announced at a later date.