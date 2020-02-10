See Adam Kantor and Emily Walton in Darling Grenadine

Photos have been released from Roundabout Theatre Company's Darling Grenadine, a new musical by Daniel Zaitchik that opens tonight in Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre.

Emily Walton and Adam Kantor in Darling Grenadine.

(© Joan Marcus)

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as Man, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Adam Kantor as Harry, Aury Krebs as Woman, Mike Nappi as the Street Musician, and Emily Walton as Louise. Michael Berresse directs and choreographs.

A scene from Roundabout's Darling Grenadine.

(© Joan Marcus)

The creative team also includes Tim Mackabee (sets), Emily Rebholz (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), Edward T. Morris (projections), David Gardos (music director), Matthew Moisey (orchestrations), and William Berloni (animal trainer).