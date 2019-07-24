A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House Returns for a Seventh Year

Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum will present the return engagement of A Christmas Carol for the seventh year in a row from November 29- January 5.

John Kevin Jones will once again portray Charles Dickens as he tells the tale in the Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 museum. The one-hour performance, created from Dickens's own script and directed by Rhonda Dodd, transports audiences back 150 years in a setting surrounded by 19th-century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and richly appointed period furnishings.

Preperformance "Christmas Spirit!" receptions with Jones, limited to 20 people, will also be held before select performances beginning December 6. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet "in the cozy 19th century kitchen for mulled wine and light Dickensian holiday fare. Mr. Dickens (John Kevin Jones) will present the beloved poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, by Clement Clark Moore." Christmas carolers will perform on December 23 and 24, and Champagne Punch will be served on December 30 and 31.