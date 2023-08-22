Wendie Malick, Jonah Platt, and More Join West Coast Premiere of The Engagement Party

Samuel Baum’s new play will be directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak at Geffen Playhouse.

Geffen Playhouse has announced complete casting for the West Coast premiere of The Engagement Party, written by Samuel Baum and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak. Performances will run October 4-November 5, with an official October 12 opening.

The Engagement Party is described as follows: “The champagne is on ice, the hors d’oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a luxurious Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives.”

The cast will feature Richard Bekins (Love! Valour! Compassion!) as Conrad; Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle) as Katherine; Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse) as Kai; Mark Jacobson (57 Seconds) as Alan; Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Gail; Brian Patrick Murphy (Billions) as Johnny; Jonah Platt (Wicked) as Josh; and Tony nominee Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Haley.

The Engagement Party was originally produced at Hartford Stage in 2019.