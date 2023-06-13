Watch the Trailer for Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway

Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway premiered June 12 at the Tribeca Film Festival, accompanied by a free screening in Times Square. The film is a live stage capture of the Tony-nominated musical, adapted from Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film. Directed by Diane Paulus, the musical features a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles — who also stars as Jenna in the filmed production — and a book by Jessie Nelson. Take a look at the trailer below.

In addition to Bareilles, the cast of Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway features Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal, Joe Tippett as Earl, and Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated role of Ogie.

Waitress follows the life of Jenna Hunterson (Bareilles) a pie-maker and waitress stuck in an unfulfilling marriage in a small town. Jenna finds solace in baking and dreams of winning a baking contest in a nearby city to escape her mundane life. When Jenna becomes pregnant, she decides to take control of her life with the help of her co-workers and a new town doctor. She confronts her past, faces her fears, and makes life-changing choices. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2016 starring Jessie Mueller as Jenna, and ran through January 2020. It then returned to the stage for a brief run following the pandemic shutdown from Sep 2-December 20, 2021.

Streaming plans for the filmed stage musical are yet to be announced.