Watch the Trailer for Annie Baker Film Janet Planet

Her film debut is coming to theaters on June 21.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker (The Flick) is making her feature film debut with Janet Planet, a coming-of-age story she wrote and directed starring Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. Watch the trailer below.

Janet Planet takes place in rural Western Massachusetts, where 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. It will be released in theaters June 21.