Watch the NSFW Trailer for Dicks: The Musical

Film studio A24 has just released the trailer for the forthcoming Dicks: The Musical, which is set to release in theater on September 29. Written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, it’s a foul-mouthed musical spin on The Parent Trap featuring an A-list cast of comedians including Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Thee Stallion in her feature film debut. Larry Charles directs.

A24 is the studio behind the 2023 Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, and has recently made a very interesting purchase off-Broadway. This is the company’s first musical. You can see the trailer (which is fairly NSFW, depending on where you work) here: