Watch the Final Mean Girls Trailer

The final Mean Girls trailer is out and though it’s called “Revenge Party,” which is a song from the musical, it’s still not fully advertising the fact that it’s a musical. There is still a tease of Reneé Rapp singing as Regina George, the same bit featured in the previous trailer. The trailer also shows Avantika as Karen calling for a dance break. Watch it in full below.

The film, which also stars Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Angourie Rice as Cady, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, and Tina Fey reprising her role as Ms. Norbury, will be released in theaters on January 12.