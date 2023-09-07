Watch: Funny Girl Tour Star Katerina McCrimmon Sings “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

The North American tour of Funny Girl launches on September 9 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Here’s star Katerina McCrimmon singing the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

The production’s previously announced principals include McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.

The full touring ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Rodney Thompson, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur.

Funny Girl is directed by Michael Mayer and features a classic score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart was revised by Harvey Fierstein for this revival.

