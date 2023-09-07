Video Flash

Watch: Funny Girl Tour Star Katerina McCrimmon Sings “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

The tour starts performances in Rhode Island on September 9.

Hayley Levitt David Gordon
Providence Rhode Island

The North American tour of Funny Girl launches on September 9 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Here’s star Katerina McCrimmon singing the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

The production’s previously announced principals include McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.

The full touring ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Rodney Thompson, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur.

Funny Girl is directed by Michael Mayer and features a classic score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart was revised by Harvey Fierstein for this revival.

Click here for the upcoming tour dates and to buy tickets.

Featured In This Story

Drama

Funny Girl

Memphis

Performances begin: October 10, 2023

Buy Tickets
Drama

Funny Girl

Michigan

Performances begin: September 19, 2023

Buy Tickets
Drama

Funny Girl

South Carolina

Performances begin: October 31, 2023

Buy Tickets
Drama

Funny Girl

North Carolina

Performances begin: November 7, 2023

Buy Tickets
Drama

Funny Girl

Providence

Performances begin: September 9, 2023

Buy Tickets
Drama

Funny Girl

Detroit

Performances begin: September 26, 2023

Buy Tickets