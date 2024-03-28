Watch Footage From The Who’s Tommy Opening on Broadway

The first Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy opens tonight, March 28, at the Nederlander Theatre, three decades after it first opened on Broadway. Get a first look at the reimagined production, which reunites original creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book), in the video montage that includes “Pinball Wizard,” “See Me, Feel Me,” and “Sensation,” below.

Ali Louis Bourzgui stars as Tommy, making his Broadway debut. The cast also features Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

The creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and additional arranger Ron Melrose, music director and additional orchestrator Rick Fox, orchestrator Steve Margoshes, set designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Gareth Owen, and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe.