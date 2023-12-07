Watch Constance Wu Sing “Somewhere That’s Green”

Wu is currently starring as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway.

Little Shop of Horrors has released a video of Constance Wu, the production’s current Audrey, singing a stripped-down version of “Somewhere That’s Green” (music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman). Wu is accompanied by Will Van Dyke and Nate Brown. Watch the video below.

The music video was recorded and filmed at Renaissance Recording Studio with flowers provided by Starbright Floral Design. Music production, orchestration, and arrangement are by Will Van Dyke with guitar by Nate Brown. Video production is by Brandon Schwartz.

Little Shop of Horrors is currently playing at the Westside Theatre. Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) stars opposite Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) as Seymour through January 28. The current cast also features Bryce Pinkham as Orin and Others, Brad Oscar as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. The cast also includes Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, and Johnny Newcomb.