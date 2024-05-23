Vicki Lewis Will Star in Bay Street Theater’s Master Class

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announced that this season’s second mainstage production, Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning Master Class, will star Vicki Lewis (NewsRadio, Finding Nemo) as opera diva Maria Callas.

The production also features Stella Kim (Miss Saigon), Olivia Hernandez (Days of Wine and Roses), Rodney Ingram (The Phantom of the Opera), and Brett Ryback (Murder for Two). Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Master Class will be directed by Obie-winning writer and director Lisa Peterson (Good Night, Oscar). The show runs June 25-July 20, with opening night on June 29.

Master Class is an exploration of art, ego, and the pursuit of perfection. In the waning years of her life, opera diva Maria Callas retreats into memories while contending with her students during a brutal master class in singing.

The creative team is music director Brett Ryback, Tony Award-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Laura Bauer, lighting designer Jen Schriever, sound designer Sun Hee Kil, and production designer Yee Eun Nam.